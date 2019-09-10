Edgestream Partners LP Upped Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Position by $1.81 Million; Share Value Declined; Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $790,790

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 142.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 38,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 65,457 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 26,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 610,645 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES SAYS ON APRIL 18, 2018 CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES FOR A $400 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 5,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 27,089 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 32,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $169.31. About 3.84M shares traded or 56.02% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 21.06 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,541 were reported by American Registered Advisor Incorporated. Miracle Mile Advsr has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bbr Prtn owns 2,240 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 0.14% or 6,700 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Llc has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 160,611 shares. Old Point & Ser N A has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). House Lc holds 1,625 shares. Fil holds 0.07% or 271,123 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bragg Advsr stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). E&G Ltd Partnership holds 1,400 shares. Broderick Brian C has 11,445 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity has invested 0.47% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First American Fincl Bank has invested 0.59% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 144,482 shares to 221,880 shares, valued at $13.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 31,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (DDM) by 7,774 shares to 52,199 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 35,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,165 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

