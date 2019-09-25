Edgestream Partners LP Trimmed Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Value Declined; Glaxis Capital Management Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Glaxis Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 81.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc sold 67,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, down from 82,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 10.43M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 66,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 394,160 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.08M, down from 460,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.16. About 7.46M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northrock Partners Limited Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 12,525 shares. Coho Ptnrs Limited has 8,521 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv owns 64,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Management Incorporated stated it has 605 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Merian (Uk) has 2.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.98M shares. Moreover, Payden Rygel has 3.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 334,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Co invested in 0.62% or 6,189 shares. Sky Investment Gp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 73,848 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 10.05M shares. Moreover, Glovista Invests Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated reported 47,742 shares stake. Crawford Counsel Incorporated owns 900,939 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Bellecapital has 8,399 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il has invested 5.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 3.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.66M shares.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc, which manages about $142.00M and $24.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 968 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Slack Tries to Dispel Microsoft Fears – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Grow More Selective in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “LabCentral co-founder issues â€˜call to action’ to biotechs on drug pricing – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.58 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $886.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 36,647 shares to 51,155 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 44,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 19.95M shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Moreover, Moneta Group Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cohen Cap accumulated 69,506 shares. 63,987 were accumulated by Lincoln National Corporation. Quantum Mngmt reported 18,673 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests owns 7,904 shares. New Jersey-based Abner Herrman And Brock Lc has invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). General Amer Investors Com reported 330,808 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. A D Beadell Counsel holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 37,802 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 1.6% or 123,390 shares. Moreover, Profund has 0.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 255,421 shares. Family invested in 7,200 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invs has 0.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).