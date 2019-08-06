Edgestream Partners LP Stake In Darden Restaurants (DRI) Was Upped; Laffer Investments Holding in Altria Group (MO) Has Raised by $16.60 Million as Stock Declined

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 289 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637.47M, up from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 8.89M shares traded or 19.18% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 16,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 99,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10M, up from 82,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.02. About 973,782 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2019: What We Know – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.06% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Bluecrest Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 4,920 shares. Montecito State Bank And Trust, a California-based fund reported 3,279 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd invested in 66,256 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cap Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First Retail Bank, Alabama-based fund reported 10,600 shares. Leisure Cap Management has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First Citizens Bank Tru holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 25,326 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 242,350 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Llc owns 0.61% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 9,274 shares.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 106,446 shares to 5,720 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (DDM) by 7,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,199 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corporation reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Stifel Fincl holds 1.26 million shares. Moreover, Live Your Vision Llc has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) Limited accumulated 5,858 shares. Verus Ptnrs Inc reported 81,437 shares stake. Front Barnett Associates Limited Co holds 11,791 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cidel Asset Management reported 4,000 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 8,767 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 0.37% or 269,143 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 14,984 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bancorp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% stake. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 12,242 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Corp has 0.54% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 18,639 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,309 shares to 12,880 shares, valued at $695.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy by 700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,227 shares, and cut its stake in New Mountain Finance.