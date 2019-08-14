Edgestream Partners LP Stake in Brinker Intl (EAT) Upped as Stock Declined; As Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Stock Value Declined, Navellier & Associates Has Trimmed Holding

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) by 64.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 18,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The hedge fund held 10,637 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 29,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.1. About 70,322 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 1279.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 60,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The hedge fund held 65,352 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 4,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 1.94 million shares traded or 114.19% up from the average. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 02/04/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $33,640 activity.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 17,313 shares to 48,061 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 162,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,314 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster & Motley stated it has 46,978 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 7,671 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 34,343 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 92,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) or 13,873 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 516,895 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Blackrock Inc accumulated 4.93 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 13,377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 47,700 shares. Sei reported 28,512 shares. 124,972 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. 402,733 are owned by Natl Bank Of America Corp De.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 46,898 shares. 3,990 were reported by Asset Mngmt Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 3,498 shares. 11,780 were accumulated by Voya Invest Mgmt Lc. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 31,629 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech reported 5,360 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 8,739 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,702 shares. 3,572 were reported by Thb Asset Mngmt. Geode Cap Ltd Com owns 212,443 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny accumulated 70,276 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr invested in 3,992 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 10,693 shares.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,609 shares to 27,163 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bg Staffinginc. by 50,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Cargurus Inc. Class A.

