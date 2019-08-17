Edgestream Partners LP Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; Armstrong Shaw Associates Boosted Its Holding in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by $1.23 Million as Stock Price Declined

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 62.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 23,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 60,450 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 37,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 1,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 9,630 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 8,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.50M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,994 shares to 35,446 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 101,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,425 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8.