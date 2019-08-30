Edgestream Partners LP Raised Sysco (SYY) Position By $2.17 Million; Last Week The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies has $35100 highest and $302 lowest target. $324.78’s average target is 5.79% above currents $307.01 stock price. Cooper Companies had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $330 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 22. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. See The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) latest ratings:

Edgestream Partners Lp increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 19.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp acquired 32,907 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 205,015 shares with $13.69 million value, up from 172,108 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $38.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 715,661 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility

The stock decreased 6.57% or $21.58 during the last trading session, reaching $307.01. About 411,943 shares traded or 45.80% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.84 billion. The firm develops, makes, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It has a 34.42 P/E ratio. It also provides medical devices, surgical instruments, accessories, and diagnostic services and products for health care professionals and institutions focusing on womenÂ’s health, fertility, and genetic testing in hospitals, clinicianÂ’s offices, and fertility clinics.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold The Cooper Companies, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 1,843 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.03% or 10,244 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 5,068 shares. 4,398 are owned by First Mercantile Tru. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 157,023 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Westfield Capital Mgmt Com Lp owns 511,047 shares. Everence Mgmt has 1,161 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Generation Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 4.97% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Brookstone Cap Mngmt has 903 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has 4,615 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Provise Management Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Nomura Asset Management owns 8,382 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 120,293 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 3.51% above currents $74.58 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 4 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Umb State Bank N A Mo has invested 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). National Pension Ser holds 0.14% or 552,921 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 12,377 shares. Hwg Holding Ltd Partnership reported 25 shares. Captrust invested in 22,422 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fort LP reported 0.46% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.06% or 182,888 shares in its portfolio. 37,746 were reported by Bluecrest Capital. Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 5,850 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Co holds 24,850 shares. Cadinha & Lc has 100,493 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Janney Capital Management Lc reported 15,819 shares. Bath Savings stated it has 0.5% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). British Columbia Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com stated it has 578,208 shares.

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 106,446 shares to 5,720 valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 14,305 shares and now owns 620 shares. Direxion Shs Etf Tr (TNA) was reduced too.