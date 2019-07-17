Edgestream Partners LP Raised Stake in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) as Market Value Declined; As Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Reik & Co Trimmed Holding

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.68. About 52,524 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 137.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 68,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 117,904 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, up from 49,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 127,888 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03 million for 36.38 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Partners Ma reported 9,777 shares. New England Rech Mgmt holds 3.85% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 80,000 shares. Eulav Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 439,600 shares. Conning accumulated 0.01% or 4,400 shares. Amer Natl Insur Tx invested in 0.68% or 182,560 shares. 5,399 were reported by Canandaigua Bancshares Communication. Covington Cap Management holds 750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group has 28.47M shares. Carroll Financial Assoc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Aqr Cap Management Ltd holds 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 612,824 shares. Cambridge has 0.06% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Axa holds 255,751 shares. Century has 0.1% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 1.38M shares. Somerville Kurt F invested 0.1% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Church & Dwight (CHD) Presents At Goldman Global Staples Forum – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Out-of-Favor Consumer Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on March 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Church & Dwight Stock Rose 11% Last Month – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Church & Dwight Not A Buy At These Levels, Despite Q3 EPS Beat – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight Co.Inc. (CHD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has 64,039 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt LP has 1.35 million shares. Spark Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 118,900 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp accumulated 234,461 shares. Sei Investments Com stated it has 324,106 shares. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 2,725 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has invested 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 520,935 shares. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.26% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Jefferies Group Inc Inc Lc accumulated 2,375 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 9,572 shares. Bbr Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 43,018 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Skba Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation has 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).