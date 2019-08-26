Edgestream Partners LP Raised Nrg Energy (NRG) Position; As Epam Systems (EPAM) Stock Value Rose, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Cut by $930,176 Its Holding

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 39,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 128,313 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 88,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 4.26M shares traded or 25.08% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 12,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 17,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $188.24. About 468,507 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House invested in 8 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd holds 1,350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 33,400 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.11% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 324,500 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 0.01% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 677 shares. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 190 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.06% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Susquehanna Intll Group Llp has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 101,205 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Massachusetts Finance Serv Ma accumulated 680,762 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 4,916 shares. M&T Bancshares invested in 0% or 2,110 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 13,204 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 190,972 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Secs Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 7,500 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Hilton Capital Llc, New York-based fund reported 28 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.04% or 780,913 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 450,911 shares or 0.1% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Washington Trust Bancshares holds 0.75% or 110,353 shares. 19,800 were accumulated by Catalyst Advisors Llc. Luminus Mgmt Ltd invested in 500,000 shares or 0.46% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 606,934 shares. Pggm Invests invested in 0.01% or 36,560 shares. Asset Management One Ltd invested in 0.03% or 136,077 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt owns 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 76 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.48% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (QLD) by 17,263 shares to 2,254 shares, valued at $203,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 16,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,884 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).