Edgestream Partners LP Raised F5 Networks (FFIV) Position by $6.82 Million; Stock Declined; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 146.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 43,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 73,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, up from 29,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $147.66. About 343,081 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $138.53. About 1.08 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp has invested 0.23% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Everence Cap Mngmt stated it has 4,561 shares. Pggm Invs accumulated 483,568 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated owns 1.56M shares. D E Shaw owns 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 257,899 shares. Art Lc owns 40,836 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 240,335 shares. Advsr Asset holds 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 12 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Provise Management Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Com owns 1,615 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc Inc invested in 99,387 shares. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.69% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 41,837 shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 51,514 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 14,100 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt accumulated 3,419 shares.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50 million for 14.02 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. $64,807 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Reiner Deborah M. STEELE JOHN M had sold 33,670 shares worth $4.72M on Tuesday, February 12. 28,084 shares were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L, worth $3.90M on Thursday, February 7. Torres Kathryn A. also sold $1.17M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. The insider Whalen Kathleen M sold 200 shares worth $27,896. Shares for $5.24M were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens (NYSE:OI) by 290,636 shares to 5.87M shares, valued at $111.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 56,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,320 shares to 40,019 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 22,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,118 shares, and cut its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 9,096 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.39% or 12,491 shares. Cypress Capital Grp Inc owns 1,937 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.08% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 4,139 shares. Hendershot Invests holds 0.61% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 11,369 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.15% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 7,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Management Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 4,777 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ci Inc holds 18,748 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% or 15,801 shares in its portfolio. Utd Cap Fin Advisers Llc holds 82,664 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.03% or 8,480 shares in its portfolio.