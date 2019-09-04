Edgestream Partners LP Maintains Holding in Macys (M); Daruma Capital Management Position in Cubic (CUB) Has Lifted by $3.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 78,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 142,427 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 63,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 1.24 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CGCMT 2016-P3; 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s to add mobile checkout to all stores by year’s end; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC23; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s: Karen Hoguet to Remain in Advisory Role to Support Transition Until Feb. 2

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 58,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 540,859 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42M, up from 482,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.53. About 11,227 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp 2Q Loss/Shr 7c; 04/04/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Next-Generation Training Solutions at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City; 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018; 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell its Training Services Business for Approximately $135 Million; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Corp To Sell Its Cubic Global Defense Services Business to Valiant Integrated Services for $135M Cash; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018; 10/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Additional Delivery Orders for Immersive Game-Based Training Courseware to the US Navy; 12/03/2018 – Cubic and Transport for New South Wales to Expand Open Payment Trial in Sydney

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 39,918 shares to 79,461 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 35,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,397 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At The L.S. Starrett Companyâ€™s (NYSE:SCX) 6.5% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Macy’s Stock Could Triple Over the Next Few Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macy’s: Once More, Buying At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Macy’s funnels capital into 100 more stores, including 4 in Houston area – Houston Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Department store sector rattled by soft Macy’s guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 22,561 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $24.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 173,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,379 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.02% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). 381,115 were accumulated by Massachusetts Fincl Ma. Third Avenue Management owns 10,064 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 9,654 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Miles Cap holds 5,016 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 90,094 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 7,500 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc holds 7,281 shares. 54,316 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement System. State Street reported 1.54M shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 45,196 shares. 128,917 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Kennedy Cap Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 155,418 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 347,025 shares.