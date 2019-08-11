Edgestream Partners LP Lowered Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $11.34 Million; North Point Portfolio Managers Increased Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $420,810

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 6,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 164,702 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, up from 158,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 90.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 63,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 6,819 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 70,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 24,697 shares to 38,761 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 44.30 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5,642 shares to 121,544 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 72,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,646 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

