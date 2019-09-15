Edgestream Partners LP Lowered Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding by $1.13 Million as Share Value Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Cacti Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 9,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 166,914 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.26M, down from 176,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $111.95. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 11,126 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 164,324 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.19 million, up from 153,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (NYSE:TEVA) by 295,739 shares to 686,543 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by Finance.Yahoo.com which released "Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp" on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article "Dividend Champion Spotlight: United Technologies Corporation" published on April 05, 2019, Fool.com published "Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies" on August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlson Cap LP owns 135,000 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Grimes holds 12,250 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.55% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Anchor Bolt Ltd Partnership holds 1.87% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 149,225 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt reported 9,966 shares stake. Rmb Capital Mgmt Llc owns 11,744 shares. Cap Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 32,904 shares. 38,641 are owned by Victory Inc. Duncker Streett Company reported 16,069 shares stake. South Texas Money Management reported 4,463 shares stake. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 2,204 shares. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation stated it has 3,709 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Lee Danner & Bass has 1.27% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 92,460 shares. Madison Investment has 0.28% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telos Cap owns 0.42% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 12,559 shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.42% or 7,352 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Comm Ca holds 0.38% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 26,534 shares. Cap Ww Investors has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mackenzie Fin holds 0.01% or 28,466 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp reported 520,313 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Van Eck owns 30,784 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks reported 1.18% stake. Kistler invested in 837 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 20,703 shares. Whittier accumulated 5,862 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated invested in 25,185 shares. 125,261 were accumulated by Gw Henssler And Ltd. Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 24.34 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.