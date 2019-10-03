Edgestream Partners LP Lowered Holding in Sina (SINA) as Share Value Declined; Simcoe Capital Management Has Lifted Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stake by $1.93 Million

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 734,822 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $886.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 44,210 shares to 45,500 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 176,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year's $0.62 per share. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

