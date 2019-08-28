Edgestream Partners LP Lifted Stake in Grainger W W (GWW) by $3.37 Million as Stock Value Rose; Celgene (CELG) Position Has Raised by Bowling Portfolio Management Llc

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 343.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 11,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 14,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 3,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $268.73. About 134,213 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 24,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 73,782 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 49,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 1.30 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization and Plans to Execute a $2 Billion Accelerate; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 35,918 shares stake. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 401,248 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 566,346 shares. Btc holds 0.2% or 13,219 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ledyard Savings Bank, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,329 shares. 1.95 million are held by Boussard & Gavaudan Inv Management Llp. Budros Ruhlin And Roe, Ohio-based fund reported 3,401 shares. Mai Mngmt invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Everence Cap Management has 0.32% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 19,549 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 322 were accumulated by Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited. Horan Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 20,618 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 46,517 shares to 10,005 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,575 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (DDM) by 7,774 shares to 52,199 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 22,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,118 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation invested in 0.04% or 36,574 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 12 shares. The Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). First Tru Limited Partnership invested in 45,874 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Da Davidson & accumulated 2,821 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Shine Advisory Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Scout Invests Inc reported 80,060 shares. Tobam holds 131,555 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 0% or 1,096 shares. Fayez Sarofim & invested in 0% or 678 shares. Capital Invest Advsrs Ltd reported 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).