Edgestream Partners LP Lifted Stake in Dominos Pizza (DPZ) by $2.94 Million as Stock Declined; As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Rose, Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Decreased Position by $668,100

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 907,171 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 63.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 29,217 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 17,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $226.84. About 499,407 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/03/2018 – British pizza chain Domino’s full-year profit rises 10.2 pct; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 2 PCT TO 81.2 MLN STG; 08/03/2018 – Domino’s Pizza 2017 Pretax Profit Falls on One-Off Costs; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – Domino’s Hotspots®: Now Open for Customer Suggestions; 23/04/2018 – DOMINO’S INTRODUCES VOICE RECOGNITION TO RECEIVE PHONE ORDERS; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY SHR $2.00; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $785.4 MLN VS $624.2 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY SYSTEM SALES 1,179.6 MLN STG VS 1,004 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 14,305 shares to 620 shares, valued at $440,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 16,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,884 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

