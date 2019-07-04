Edgestream Partners LP Lifted Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding by $6.82 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Madison Investment Holdings Decreased Its Stake by $2.40 Million

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 146.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 43,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 73,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, up from 29,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $147.8. About 525,275 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 20,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,504 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.26 million, down from 311,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 16,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 10,228 were reported by Stifel Corporation. Cap Invest Counsel owns 0.17% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 2,900 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 15,402 shares. Moreover, S&T Bancorp Pa has 1.93% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 54,602 shares. First Interstate Bank holds 0.02% or 522 shares. Saturna Cap Corp has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,982 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Gru Inc reported 1,937 shares stake. Northern Tru holds 0.03% or 777,378 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 16 shares. Pggm Investments stated it has 0.21% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Fiduciary holds 17,321 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15,193 shares to 2,387 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 35,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,397 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 sales for $3.53 million activity. $110,450 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN on Tuesday, February 12. 3,665 shares were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois, worth $595,600 on Wednesday, February 6. Pelzer Francis J. sold 261 shares worth $41,630. $367,337 worth of stock was sold by WHITE ANA MARIA on Friday, February 1. 705 shares valued at $112,449 were sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN on Friday, February 1. Rogers Scot Frazier also sold $450,080 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 32,495 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $79.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Dividend Equity Etf (SCHD) by 159,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 964,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Db Gold Fund.