Edgestream Partners LP Increases Stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP); Two Creeks Capital Management LP Increases Position in Aspen Technology (AZPN)

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 1301.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 73,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 79,444 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.25M, up from 5,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $160.52. About 403,527 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 81,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The hedge fund held 989,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.93 million, up from 907,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $124.7. About 261,397 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 491,186 shares to 845,784 shares, valued at $53.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 241,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “China HuanQiu Contracting and Engineering Corporation (HQC) Implements Aspen Technology Software to Maximize Safety, Throughput and Profitability – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aspen highlights financial report errors – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology Acquires Mnubo and Sabisu to Deliver Scalable AI-Driven Solutions for the Smart Enterprise – Business Wire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold AZPN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 62.60 million shares or 0.41% less from 62.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 129,891 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Comerica Savings Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,962 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Meeder Asset reported 9,380 shares stake. Ajo Limited Partnership has 325,880 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Cwm holds 0% or 73 shares in its portfolio. 101,236 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,107 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company reported 86,240 shares stake. Los Angeles And Equity Research invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). 230 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 2,009 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% or 757 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Consumer Stocks Ready to Rally Hard – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts Is Compelling – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prtn Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.21% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 3,538 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Ltd Liability Company reported 4,339 shares. Zuckerman Investment Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.87% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) Limited invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,370 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 11,709 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Veritable Lp accumulated 5,173 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 680,397 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Huntington Bancorp owns 266 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 25,583 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.19% or 289,500 shares. M&T State Bank holds 0% or 4,140 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 1,982 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 77,916 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.