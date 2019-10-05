Edgestream Partners LP Increased Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holding By $2.18 Million; Ally Financial (ALLY) Sellers Decreased By 18.95% Their Shorts

Edgestream Partners Lp increased Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) stake by 23.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp acquired 47,476 shares as Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC)’s stock rose 4.21%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 250,672 shares with $11.60M value, up from 203,196 last quarter. Hollyfrontier Corp now has $8.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 816,816 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) had a decrease of 18.95% in short interest. ALLY's SI was 8.84 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 18.95% from 10.91M shares previously. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending.

Ally Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides a range of financial services and products for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.39 billion. It offers dealer financial services, including automotive finance and insurance products, mortgage finance, and corporate finance. It has a 8.09 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automotive finance services for clients and automotive dealers, such as inventory financing and leasing for new and used vehicles; term loans, including real estate, automotive fleet financing, and transportation and equipment financing; and vehicle remarketing services, as well as vehicle service contracts and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) waiver products.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity. The insider MYERS FRANKLIN bought $124,300.

