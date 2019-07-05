Edgestream Partners LP Holds Stake in Facebook (FB); Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $663,725 as Market Value Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 4,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,807 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.20M, up from 247,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.46. About 1.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 2,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 5,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $196.15. About 7.83M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Facebook is just like a media company, says lawyer that helped celebrities sue the media; 28/03/2018 – Cooper Hefner, Playboy’s chief creative officer and son of the late Hugh Hefner, called Facebook “sexually repressive.”; 19/03/2018 – European Parliament President Antonio Tajani: Misuse of Facebook User Data Is Unacceptable Violation of Citizens’ Privacy Rights; 29/05/2018 – Facebook Allegedly Used by More Firms to Block Older Job Seekers; 03/04/2018 – Facebook finds more evidence Russian organization is attempting to sway public opinion; 16/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: No, Facebook should not become a nonprofit; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: #Facebook to move into big #WeWork outpost as co-working company prepares to open; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is alerting users if their data was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Suggests Pairing Long Oil & Gas ETF With Facebook Short; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: STROZ FRIEDBERG AUDITORS STOOD DOWN

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $128,408. $7.79 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12,225 shares to 3,303 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (DDM) by 7,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,199 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Et Al invested in 0.03% or 27,116 shares. Fosun Intl Limited holds 0.25% or 23,887 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 9,137 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt Com, Texas-based fund reported 19,465 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Lc reported 2.99 million shares. Oarsman Capital has 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,492 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company has 0.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 1.36% or 27,010 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc owns 35,590 shares. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.51% or 7,025 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank accumulated 0.54% or 2.07M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj accumulated 1,280 shares or 1.22% of the stock. 445,000 are held by Moore Capital Lp. Dragoneer Invest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 481,266 shares.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 545,446 shares to 10,583 shares, valued at $510,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,455 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has 3.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 50,413 shares. Miles owns 5,763 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co reported 2.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Community Financial Bank Na holds 2.16% or 76,323 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Adv holds 1.4% or 41,361 shares. Graybill Bartz & Associates invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alpha Windward Ltd Co accumulated 2,889 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Legacy Cap Inc owns 40,228 shares. Family Trust Co invested 2.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Asset Management owns 172,586 shares. Spinnaker Tru stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Compton Capital Mgmt Ri has 1.64% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Intersect Cap Lc invested in 38,343 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Regent Mgmt Limited holds 2.36% or 50,771 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.