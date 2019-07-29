Edgestream Partners LP Holds Position in Netapp (NTAP); Third Point Lowered Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $122.50 Million

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 115.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 88,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 165,378 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.47M, up from 76,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 1.70 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.10 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 739,713 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 19,460 shares to 33,054 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 106,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,720 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NetApp: Headed Toward Cloud Nine – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NetApp Offers Rising Dividend Income, Six Consecutive Annual Dividend Hikes (NTAP) – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NetApp: Sentiment Will Be Weak For A While – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.15% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Zacks Inv Mngmt has invested 0.25% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Moreover, Citadel Advisors has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 5,742 shares. 1.13M are held by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability. Daiwa Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 13,382 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Argent Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 0.01% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 63,256 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 335,865 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.25% or 26,589 shares. Axa has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 44,200 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $333,344 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc Communication invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Patten & Patten Inc Tn stated it has 66,587 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cibc Ww stated it has 139,814 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank owns 0.07% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 257,672 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors Incorporated reported 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Huntington Retail Bank owns 255,406 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.28% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 35,665 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ami Asset invested in 111,361 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt Com has 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). South State Corporation invested in 0% or 100 shares. Linscomb & Williams stated it has 1,637 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jacobs Ca has 25,077 shares.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $503.35M for 19.38 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $489.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.