Edgestream Partners LP Holds Holding in Nike (NKE); As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Increased Stake

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 581.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 111,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 130,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54M, up from 19,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 153.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 12,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 21,343 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 8,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 18,000 shares to 18,500 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 5.36 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,736 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,994 shares to 35,446 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (QLD) by 17,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,254 shares, and cut its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).