Edgestream Partners LP Holding in Vmware (VMW) Trimmed by $9.44 Million as Shares Declined; As Mastec (MTZ) Stock Rose, Holder Daruma Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 97.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 52,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 1,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 53,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $144.37. About 216,746 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CHIEF EXECUTIVE SPEAKS AT DELL CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS; 29/03/2018 – VMware Simplifies Modern Data Center and Hybrid Cloud Environments through Updates to vRealize Cloud Management Platform; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 14/03/2018 – Fornetix Key Orchestration Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – UBER SELECTS VMWARE’S ZANE ROWE AS CFO TO EXECUTE IPO PLANS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise; 17/05/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: VMware expects Middle East sales to outpace some European markets in 2018

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 23,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 52,141 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 75,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.83. About 114,722 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $118.90 million for 10.04 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Jane Street Gp Limited Co invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.03% or 197,170 shares. South Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.12% or 76,665 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.02% or 14,213 shares in its portfolio. 273 are owned by Cwm Limited Com. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt reported 54,445 shares stake. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.31% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Skylands Capital Limited Co accumulated 0.79% or 118,450 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 16,500 shares. Nomura invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Moody Fincl Bank Division, Texas-based fund reported 127 shares. State Street reported 1.96 million shares stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 73,291 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has 109,849 shares.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 277,364 shares to 836,407 shares, valued at $31.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 23,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI).

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MasTec: The Beat (And Raise) Goes On – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 5,227 shares to 127,189 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 60,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VMware’s Shopping Spree Fails To Impress The Stock Market – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Cisco (Nasdaq: $CSCO) to Acquire CloudCherry, NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) to Deliver Accelerated GPU Services on Cloud for AWS (Nasdaq: $AMZN) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of VMware, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:VMW) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “VMware IT Academy: Virtualize Africa Programme Expands to Enhance Digital Skills in Africa – CSRwire.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.