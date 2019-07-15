Edgestream Partners LP Holding in Altria Group (MO) Lowered by $1.06 Million; Glazer Capital Holds Position in Quad / Graphics (QUAD)

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.99M market cap company. The stock increased 5.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 445,938 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 18,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,661 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268,000, down from 23,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 6.10M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 49,323 shares to 129,229 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 7,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.35 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Ltd owns 4,404 shares. Bridges Investment has invested 0.45% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Arcadia Invest Management Mi has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,050 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tortoise Inv Lc owns 1,797 shares. First Trust Advsr LP stated it has 2.91M shares. Allen Invest Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 10,576 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.3% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Blue Chip Partners has 2.34% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 37,308 were reported by Capital Guardian Trust. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership has 7,532 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 1.53% or 207,200 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 59 shares stake. Carroll Finance has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “E-Cigs Face Ruin as FDA Narrows Window to File Applications – The Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Can IQOS Sales Light Up Philip Morris International’s Q2? – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sanofi (SNY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 8,574 shares. Systematic Fin Management Limited Partnership holds 90,727 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields invested in 119,315 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP invested in 223,203 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Bogle Ltd Partnership De accumulated 161,282 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Walthausen And Ltd Liability holds 639,990 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 13,691 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% or 392,021 shares in its portfolio. Gp holds 19,930 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Benjamin F Edwards Company stated it has 1,650 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd invested in 0% or 56,827 shares.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 06/20: (MBIO) (MEET) (TLRY) Higher; (LKSD) (KFY) (INVH) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Quad to Vigorously Defend Its Pending Acquisition of LSC Communications – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Americaâ€™s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Quad Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiberius Acquisition Corp by 115,079 shares to 235,627 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 95,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,679 shares, and cut its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp.