Edgestream Partners LP Holding in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Has Trimmed by $3.53 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Green Street Investors Trimmed Its Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Stake by $478,800

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 75.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 141,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 46,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 187,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 5.98M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than Previous Generation; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices CDS Tightens 25 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – INVESTIGATING CTS LABS REPORT, WHICH CO GOT, TO UNDERSTAND METHODOLOGY & MERIT OF FINDINGS; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ARE NOT RELATED TO AMD “ZEN” CPU ARCHITECTURE; 25/04/2018 – AMD Sales Forecast Shows New Products Beginning to Deliver; 09/04/2018 – AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense to @JimCramer; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 267,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 292,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 37,846 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 07/05/2018 – Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.48/Shr-FFO $2.56/Shr

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Report: AMD Prepping For Launch Of 'Nvidia Killer' Graphics Card In Mid-2020 – Benzinga" on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: TLT, GLD, AAPL, AMD, UBER – Nasdaq" published on August 19, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: "Under Armour stock set for worst day in 2 years; Apple, AMD earnings on deck – MarketWatch" on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "AMD Dents Some Growth Hopes – Seeking Alpha" published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : TVIX, AMD, SQQQ, TQQQ, QQQ, BABA, GE, NIO, ROKU, TS, GOLD, CTST – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 12, 2019.