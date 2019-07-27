Edgestream Partners LP Has Trimmed Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $2.93 Million; Regions Finl New (RF) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Cut Its Position by $7.72 Million

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 86.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 15,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,387 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 17,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 551,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 672,220 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 8.69M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 68,353 shares to 117,904 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 454,021 shares to 773,987 shares, valued at $28.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 7.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).