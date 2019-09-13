Edgestream Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Iamgold (IAG) Holding by $1.11 Million; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Decreased Position

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 89.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 369,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 42,354 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143,000, down from 412,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 6.82 million shares traded or 14.86% up from the average. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 4,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 5,747 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 10,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $178.56. About 1.58 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se Adr (NYSE:SAP) by 9,306 shares to 366,927 shares, valued at $49.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NYSE:NOAH) by 156,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 741,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $720.82M for 16.17 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern names Sutherland, Farrell to new executive positions – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Soroban Partners Lp holds 3.72% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Artemis Mngmt Llp owns 0.44% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 186,659 shares. Hills State Bank reported 0.55% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 1.29% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 94,350 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 211,393 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi reported 0.08% stake. Boys Arnold Inc holds 0.17% or 5,963 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Gru invested 0.15% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 1,002 are held by Gw Henssler. Putnam Limited Liability owns 329,638 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs holds 0.03% or 2,207 shares. World Investors reported 2.07M shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13,227 shares. The Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 0.59% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IAG’s profit will be $4.68M for 83.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by IAMGOLD Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -133.33% EPS growth.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $886.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 279,838 shares to 397,129 shares, valued at $19.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 12,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,498 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).