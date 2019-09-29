Edgestream Partners LP Has Trimmed By $6.52 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Cna Financial Has Increased By $2.70 Million Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 67.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 3,445 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 1,622 shares with $3.07 million value, down from 5,067 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $853.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84M shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS DOESN’T SEE AMAZON GETTING INTO PBM BUSINESS AT SOHN; 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon; 17/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time ‘A+’ IDR to Amazon.com, Inc.; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Amazon is even addressing the amateur gaming community with the launch of Amazon GameOn

Cna Financial Corp increased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cna Financial Corp acquired 20,000 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Cna Financial Corp holds 50,000 shares with $6.76 million value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $40.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 1.29 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co holds 650 shares. The Wisconsin-based Annex Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company holds 3,432 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Montrusco Bolton Investments reported 19,191 shares. Tcw Gp Inc reported 178,529 shares. Harding Loevner LP stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natl Asset Management holds 2.09% or 10,051 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland owns 179 shares. Arrow Corporation reported 8,554 shares. Moreover, Churchill Corporation has 0.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.57 million shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 407,152 shares stake. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 28 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Edgestream Partners Lp increased Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) stake by 63,173 shares to 92,717 valued at $14.20M in 2019Q2. It also upped Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 40,462 shares and now owns 69,147 shares. Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 34.69% above currents $1725.45 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, September 23 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $13700 lowest target. $152.50’s average target is 28.19% above currents $118.96 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) rating on Friday, September 6. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $13700 target. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tompkins Financial Corporation has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 8,733 were reported by Stevens Management Limited Partnership. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.16M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 236,260 are owned by Royal London Asset Mngmt. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 237,111 were reported by Hexavest. United Automobile Association holds 318,066 shares. 3.71M are owned by Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc. City Holdg Com reported 31 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,262 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.1% or 13,400 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% or 266,211 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 7,620 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). State Of Wisconsin Board has 1.19 million shares.

Cna Financial Corp decreased Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) stake by 110,312 shares to 19,688 valued at $756,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 2,700 shares and now owns 3,935 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp In (NYSE:LNC) was reduced too.

