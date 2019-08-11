Edgestream Partners LP Has Raised Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $8.69 Million as Stock Value Declined; Harvey Investment Co Has Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $366,800; Market Value Declined

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 176,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26M, up from 171,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2609.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, up from 187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIME HEAD GREG GREELEY JOINS AIRBNB AS HOMES PRESIDENT; 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 12/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Seek Office-Supply Dominance With Credit Card

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 22,359 shares to 3,438 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 276,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,201 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Limited Liability stated it has 1,450 shares. South State Corporation stated it has 8,205 shares. New Hampshire-based Ledyard Bank & Trust has invested 1.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dillon And Assocs Inc accumulated 0.11% or 188 shares. Amer Asset Management owns 631 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Stearns Finance Svcs Gp holds 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 515 shares. Cypress Group has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 279 were reported by Winslow Asset Incorporated. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 307 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Suvretta Cap Limited Com reported 51,119 shares. Stock Yards National Bank And Com stated it has 9,600 shares. Fincl Advisory Inc holds 1,415 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jupiter Asset accumulated 0.03% or 460 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Company Inc owns 2,750 shares for 3.5% of their portfolio.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12,284 shares to 105,346 shares, valued at $40.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 8,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,554 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).