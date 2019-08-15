Edgestream Partners LP Has Lowered Its Position in Vmware (VMW) by $9.44 Million; Dock Street Asset Management Stake in Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 97.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 52,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 1,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 53,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $153.09. About 1.19 million shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 11/05/2018 – Klas Telecom Announces VMware vSAN Support for Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC); 01/05/2018 – JETSTREAM REPORTS JETSTREAM MIGRATE FOR VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 17/04/2018 – VMware Elevates the Hybrid Cloud Experience with New Releases of vSphere and vSAN; 05/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces Industry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CEO PAT GELSINGER SAYS CO “BETTER TOGETHER” WITH DELL

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 3,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 44,046 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, down from 47,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Domino’s Pizza for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $236.2. About 699,723 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – CAPEX FOR 2018 OF AROUND £30M; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY SHR $2.00; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $785.4 MLN VS $624.2 MLN; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – UK SYSTEM SALES IN FIRST EIGHT WEEKS OF 2018 UP 10.9%, OR 7.1% LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Sales Rose Across All Its Markets; 20/04/2018 – DJ Domino’s Pizza Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPZ); 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: People actually want to buy a Rolex with a Domino’s logo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone owns 131 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 221,713 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 150,705 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 178,211 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Comm invested in 0.03% or 10,344 shares. Kbc Nv owns 144,608 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has invested 0.04% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Westpac Bk holds 0% or 37,482 shares in its portfolio. Us State Bank De owns 10,659 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Aviva Public Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.05% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Ftb holds 105 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 10,468 shares.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 39,858 shares to 128,313 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 56,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 33.28 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Dell Technologies Stock Rose 13.7% in July – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Realmoney.Thestreet.com with their article: “VMware Followers Could Find Its Shares Become Cheaper in the Weeks Ahead – TheStreet.com” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “VMware (VMW) in talks to acquire Pivotal Software (PVTL) for $15 per share – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “VMware (VMW) Deal Activity Is Accelerating – Wedbush – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From VMware, Inc.’s (NYSE:VMW) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Generation Z Stocks to Buy Long – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dominoâ€™s Pizza Stock Looks Too Cheap – Investorplace.com” published on March 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Domino’s Pizza: The King Of The Restaurant Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “4 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy That Have Virtually No Trade-Related Worries – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94M for 28.67 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.