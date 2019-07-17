Edgestream Partners LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Nike (NKE) by $1.08 Million as Stock Price Declined; Dish Network (DISH) Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Trimmed Its Holding by $8.69 Million

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 153.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 12,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,343 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 8,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 2.21 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 280,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.02M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.64M, down from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 662,126 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 22,359 shares to 3,438 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (UPRO) by 28,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,712 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (QLD).

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39 million for 15.75 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 16,305 shares to 323,066 shares, valued at $24.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).