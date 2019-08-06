Edgestream Partners LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Netapp (NTAP) by $6.13 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Aecom Technology (ACM) Stock Value Rose While John G Ullman & Associates Lifted Holding

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 115.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 88,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The hedge fund held 165,378 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.47M, up from 76,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 2.65M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Aecom Technology Corp (ACM) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 25,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 149,250 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 123,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Aecom Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 1.32M shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, ISSUING NEW $600 MLN TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS WITH A TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2025; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.50 – $2.90; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – WILL NO LONGER PURSUE FIXED-PRICE COMBINED-CYCLE GAS POWER PLANT EPC PROJECTS; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 09/03/2018 – Aecom Wins $961 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 52,458 shares to 1,115 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (QLD) by 17,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,254 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,595 shares to 129,922 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,110 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.

