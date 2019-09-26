Edgestream Partners LP Has Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) Sentiment Is 1.5

Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 9 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 6 sold and reduced their stock positions in Special Opportunities Fund Inc. The funds in our database now own: 2.11 million shares, up from 2.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Special Opportunities Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 7 New Position: 2.

Edgestream Partners Lp increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 206.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp acquired 25,337 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 37,587 shares with $2.88 million value, up from 12,250 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $300.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.01. About 3.93 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 3,690 shares traded. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. for 446,202 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc owns 265,817 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.24% invested in the company for 558,051 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 224,098 shares.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. The company has market cap of $120.46 million. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

More notable recent Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bulldog Investors Responds to Adjournment of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Vertical Capital Income Fund – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SPE: Regular Distribution Imminent – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Verizon to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 11 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Special Opportunities Fund: Buying Discounted Funds With An Extra Discount And Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd has invested 0.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boys Arnold & Company reported 139,976 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 12,911 shares. Chemung Canal Company accumulated 83,536 shares. Lumbard Kellner Llc invested in 0.36% or 8,794 shares. Automobile Association reported 2.05 million shares stake. 85,297 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 149,680 shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 92,404 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak has 1.67% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 18,546 shares. Hwg Holding LP reported 1,108 shares. Garland Mngmt Inc reported 51,882 shares stake. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 26,418 were reported by Blue Financial Inc. Aspiriant Ltd stated it has 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 14.31% above currents $71.01 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 23 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.