Edgestream Partners LP Has Lifted Csx (CSX) Position; 7 Analysts Are Bullish Target (TGT) Last Week

Edgestream Partners Lp increased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 50.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp acquired 33,958 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 101,528 shares with $7.86M value, up from 67,570 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $55.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 2.43M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C

Among 9 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $113.22’s average target is 6.69% above currents $106.12 stock price. Target had 18 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, August 22 to “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8200 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, May 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, August 22. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 22. See Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) latest ratings:

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $54.22 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 17.57 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 2.80M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.11% or 287,487 shares. 3,297 were accumulated by Whitebox Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Essex Inv Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co reported 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Connors Investor, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 178,809 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 3,320 were reported by Kanawha Mngmt Lc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.14% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 110,802 shares. Williams Jones Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 26,334 shares. Stephens Ar owns 52,936 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru has 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 3,932 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). First Republic Mngmt holds 0.04% or 97,794 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc reported 0.29% stake. Cls Investments Limited Com reported 13,860 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cap Advsr Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 6,443 shares.

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 31,890 shares to 4,306 valued at $362,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) stake by 23,611 shares and now owns 59,990 shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.