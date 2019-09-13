Edgestream Partners LP Has Increased Nrg Energy (NRG) Position; Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP)’s Sentiment Is 0.62

Edgestream Partners Lp increased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 185.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp acquired 237,824 shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)’s stock declined 15.81%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 366,137 shares with $12.86M value, up from 128,313 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $9.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 1.17 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NDP) investors sentiment increased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.05, from 0.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 8 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 13 decreased and sold their stock positions in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.69 million shares, up from 1.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fin reported 412 shares. 437,700 were reported by Pinebridge Invs Lp. Savings Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 3.40 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 439,766 shares. Amp Cap Investors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 206,250 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Washington Bankshares stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Daiwa Securities Group Inc has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 11,540 shares. Td Asset holds 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 868,766 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). 109,986 were accumulated by Federated Inc Pa. Veritable Lp has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Hudock Lc holds 6 shares. United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

More important recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NRG upgraded, Entergy downgraded at Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “FuelCell Energy: Short-Lived Rally After Q3 Results As Debt Deadlines Loom – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NRG Energy has $56 highest and $46 lowest target. $51.33’s average target is 33.36% above currents $38.49 stock price. NRG Energy had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $56 target in Monday, June 24 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased Proshares Tr (UPRO) stake by 102,545 shares to 12,167 valued at $659,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 24,363 shares and now owns 3,131 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. for 362,247 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 153,256 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 159,266 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,291 shares.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $63.07 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $40,208 activity.

The stock increased 1.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 44,819 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) has declined 51.49% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500.