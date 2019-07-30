Edgestream Partners LP Has Increased Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Red Hat (RHT) Holding

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 2,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 5,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 16.53 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook: Users Are Sticking Around — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – FACEBOOK BANS `BRITAIN FIRST’ FACEBOOK PAGE, PAGES OF 2 LEADERS; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook to research ad-free subscription-based version- Bloomberg; 25/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook takes out newspaper ads to beg for forgiveness; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s data privacy fallout could give a boost to the online ledger underlying bitcoin: Analyst; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Information of 87 Million People May Have Been Improperly Shared With Cambridge Analytica; 04/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TESTING CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers are still Facebook’s friends despite recent troubles; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER TELLS BRITISH LAWMAKERS THAT CANADIAN FIRM AGGREGATE IQ WORKED ON SOFTWARE WHICH WAS LATER USED TO IDENTIFY REPUBLICAN VOTERS IN U.S. ELECTION

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 392,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.47M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “IBM (IBM) Closes $34 Billion Acquisition of Red Hat (RHT) – StreetInsider.com” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “T-Mobile US Set to Join S&P 500 – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (Call) by 40,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50M shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hartford Mgmt Communications holds 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 19,302 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wms Lc invested in 0.1% or 2,150 shares. The New York-based Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Franklin Resource Inc accumulated 0.29% or 2.94 million shares. Arrow Financial stated it has 4,110 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 43,547 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 645 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 34,135 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 28,469 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp holds 700,693 shares or 3.77% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc holds 1,500 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 11.52 million shares. The Illinois-based Calamos Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview: Revenue, User Growth & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Facebook Crypto Needs Fed Help, T-Mobile to Join S&P 500 – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Results: Still Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Financial (FBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Tru Communication Na has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,468 shares. First Trust Com reported 30,316 shares stake. Piedmont Invest Advisors invested 2.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gemmer Asset Mngmt owns 3,719 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Thomas White International Limited reported 7,780 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited stated it has 295,996 shares. Parthenon Ltd accumulated 46,781 shares. City Com has 0.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20,429 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 155,918 shares. 42,000 were accumulated by Highland Cap L P. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Communications reported 6,305 shares. Robertson Opportunity Limited Liability Corporation has 24,400 shares. Martin Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 66,017 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Coastline owns 20,665 shares. Vermont-based Hanson And Doremus Invest Management has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,994 shares to 35,446 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,468 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin.