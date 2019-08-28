Edgestream Partners LP Has Decreased D R Horton (DHI) Holding By $1.81 Million; Shorts at Adomani (ADOM) Raised By 0.22%

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 52.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 44,146 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 40,075 shares with $1.66 million value, down from 84,221 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $18.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 1.00M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx holds 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 26,226 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Eminence Capital LP owns 2.07% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 3.36M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 4.84 million shares. Raymond James Service Advisors invested in 67,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 1.20 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The invested 0.03% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Utah Retirement Sys reported 64,364 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 150,768 shares. Gagnon Lc reported 9,165 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 719,801 shares. 5,210 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Virtu Financial Limited Liability holds 20,876 shares. Country Club Tru Company Na holds 0.06% or 11,902 shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. DR Horton has $5900 highest and $41 lowest target. $50.88’s average target is 3.77% above currents $49.03 stock price. DR Horton had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by JMP Securities.