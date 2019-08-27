Edgestream Partners LP Has Cut Sina (SINA) Position By $971,317; Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 37 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 44 decreased and sold equity positions in Gain Capital Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 20.12 million shares, down from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Gain Capital Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 28 Increased: 20 New Position: 17.

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased Sina Corp (SINA) stake by 32.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 16,463 shares as Sina Corp (SINA)’s stock declined 38.25%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 34,884 shares with $2.07 million value, down from 51,347 last quarter. Sina Corp now has $2.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 552,444 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA

Among 5 analysts covering Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sina Corp has $108 highest and $4500 lowest target. $72.75’s average target is 79.36% above currents $40.56 stock price. Sina Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 28 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 28,000 shares. 320,261 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Geode Cap Management has 219,007 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 156 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 13,753 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Maverick Capital reported 0.06% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Daiwa Sb Invests invested 0.17% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Clarivest Asset Ltd stated it has 5,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Management invested in 5,107 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Citadel Advsr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.3% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) or 34,884 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). California-based Farallon Limited Co has invested 0.31% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0% or 5,578 shares in its portfolio.

Edgestream Partners Lp increased Whiting Pete Corp New stake by 30,075 shares to 49,600 valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) stake by 14,102 shares and now owns 73,067 shares. Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) was raised too.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why SINA Stock Popped 13% Today – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is It Finally Time to Buy SINA and Weibo? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Sina Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does SINA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SINA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 19, 2019 : EL, WB, SINA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 78,343 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $33M; 12/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL CLARIFIES EFFECT OF TAX ACT ON RESULTS; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Responds to ESMA Statement; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 3.25% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for 427,678 shares. Francisco Partners Management Lp owns 73,534 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 1.27% invested in the company for 436,250 shares. The New York-based Robotti Robert has invested 0.78% in the stock. Csat Investment Advisory L.P., a Michigan-based fund reported 85,436 shares.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.87 million for 21.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.