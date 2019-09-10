Edgestream Partners LP Has Cut Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stake by $488,748 as Share Price Declined; As Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stock Declined, Etrade Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 162,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 526,314 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 689,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $671.07M market cap company. The stock increased 9.90% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 11.88 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 78.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 29,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 8,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 37,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 3.16M shares traded or 11.28% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +32.3%, EST. +32.3%; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight Served as CEO Anthropologie Group and President; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’s Profit Plunges on Tax Charge, Margins Narrow — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: More Upbeat Signs Emerge — Barrons.com

Analysts await Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Nabors Industries Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.78% EPS growth.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. Beder Tanya S also bought $115,695 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 135,736 shares. Hodges Mgmt Inc stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 857,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 43,415 shares. Oppenheimer Com reported 43,965 shares stake. Highbridge Cap Limited Com reported 0.03% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). California Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Credit Capital Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.17% or 315,774 shares. Jane Street Lc owns 85,421 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 628,098 shares or 0% of the stock. Cooperman Leon G has 9.48M shares. Axa reported 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Aviance Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,054 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,519 shares to 9,630 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 52,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 10,639 shares to 19,284 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 26,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc reported 48,604 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 19,539 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). 240,631 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 218,688 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Cipher LP owns 83,414 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 79,660 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 112,603 shares. Panagora Asset has 0.03% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 259,714 shares. 8,616 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 480 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Liability Com. 9,722 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability.

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 18.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.7 per share. URBN’s profit will be $55.83M for 10.92 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

