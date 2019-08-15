Edgestream Partners LP Has Cut Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Position by $488,748 as Market Valuation Declined; Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Holder Endurance Wealth Management Cut Holding as Shares Rose

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 162,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 526,314 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 689,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $650.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About 10.97 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 89,091 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, down from 90,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $215.78. About 698,147 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 1,765 shares to 20,760 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 32,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.86 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. Shares for $359,065 were bought by Restrepo William J.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 39,858 shares to 128,313 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 12,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

