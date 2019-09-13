Edgestream Partners LP Has Boosted Stake in Hollyfrontier (HFC) by $2.18 Million as Shares Rose; Tesla (TSLA) Shareholder Gvo Asset Management LTD Has Upped Its Stake by $12.93 Million as Stock Rose

Gvo Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 290% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 78,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $246.01. About 3.02M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk to face lawsuit over Tesla’s SolarCity acquisition; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TESLA TSLA.O TO TEMPORARILY SHUTTER MODEL 3 PRODUCTION FOR FIXES ON MAY 26-31; 23/03/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Crash involving #Tesla on Hwy 101 in Mountain View; major backup on SB 101; 11/04/2018 – Tesla has given suppliers scant details about the program, but has now indicated the vehicle would begin to be built at its Fremont, California, plant in November of next year; 26/04/2018 – Tesla has over 300 Chinese startups hot on its tail; 06/04/2018 – Hidden by Model 3 Mess, Another Tesla Problem Emerges (Correct); 14/03/2018 – Tesla Loses Another Senior Financial Executive Amid Model 3 Woes; 25/05/2018 – Tesla Announces Slew Of ‘key’ Hires, Says More Hiring To Come — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Elon Musk says Tesla plans to “flatten” its structure and trim activities “that are not vital” to its success; 28/03/2018 – Tesla Turmoil Sends Its Bonds on an Electric Slide (Video)

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 47,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 250,672 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.60M, up from 203,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 684,510 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold HFC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 42,997 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd owns 0.19% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 4,120 shares. Horizon Lc reported 9,670 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl accumulated 51,083 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,402 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Lc holds 90,817 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl has 128 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 20,993 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 119,770 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2,977 shares. 94,000 are held by Korea Investment. 23,655 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt Com. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 7,078 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 44,525 shares.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $886.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 18,792 shares to 1,539 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 293,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,515 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 1,668 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 65,000 shares. 4,609 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The. Texas Yale owns 1,005 shares. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 4,836 shares. Horseman Capital Mngmt Limited owns 9,700 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc reported 37,076 shares. Qs Lc reported 0% stake. Kemnay Advisory Inc reported 0.01% stake. Lpl Limited Liability reported 42,865 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Llc accumulated 1,201 shares. Axa has 81,006 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Incorporated holds 0.01% or 96 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

