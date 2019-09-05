Edgestream Partners LP Has Boosted Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; Shorts at Methode Electronics (MEI) Raised By 19.84%

Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI) had an increase of 19.84% in short interest. MEI’s SI was 970,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.84% from 810,100 shares previously. With 217,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI)’s short sellers to cover MEI’s short positions. The SI to Methode Electronics Inc’s float is 2.75%. The stock increased 5.44% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 183,034 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – PCI LTD PCIL.Sl – LIEW MEI HONG APPOINTED CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Methode Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEI); 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change

Edgestream Partners Lp increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 215.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp acquired 7,899 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 11,565 shares with $1.93M value, up from 3,666 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $116.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.73% or $5.97 during the last trading session, reaching $166.05. About 1.46M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Methode Electronics has $44 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 29.09% above currents $33.31 stock price. Methode Electronics had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by FBR Capital.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. It has a 13.06 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) stake by 10,526 shares to 77,729 valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Proshares Tr (QLD) stake by 17,263 shares and now owns 2,254 shares. Dxc Technology Co was reduced too.