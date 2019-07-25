Edgestream Partners LP Has Boosted Its Stake in C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by $358,276 as Market Valuation Declined; As Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Rose, Holder Causeway Capital Management Decreased Holding

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 10,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,730 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18 million, down from 292,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $92.21. About 1.12M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 17/05/2018 – Novartis’s Top Lawyer is Out Amid Furor Over Payments to Michael Cohen; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST REGENERON REGN.O OVER LATTER’S MANUFACTURING OF EYLEA, ZALTRAP — COURT FILING; 19/04/2018 – REG-Novartis appoints John Tsai Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA FINAL DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA 4Q REV. 1.25B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Mr. Ehrat’s Decision Related to Novartis’s Deal With Michael Cohen; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS NEW INDICATION APPROVED UNDER FDA PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 131.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 4,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,346 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, up from 3,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $83.86. About 1.08M shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And Comm accumulated 8,360 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa owns 174,543 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Management holds 0% or 2,324 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.04% stake. Pnc Services Grp holds 77,207 shares. Axa stated it has 68,297 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc has 19,524 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 66,877 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 33,029 shares. First Lp stated it has 0.08% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Yacktman Asset LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). The North Carolina-based National Bank Of America De has invested 0.07% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Daiwa Secs Inc invested in 0% or 5,174 shares. Synovus Financial owns 4,221 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt has 14,998 shares.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 44,146 shares to 40,075 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 141,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,780 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $603,972 activity. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought $99,985 worth of stock. Freeman Angela K. sold $265,189 worth of stock. OBRIEN CHRIS sold $98,307 worth of stock or 1,100 shares. Another trade for 2,399 shares valued at $214,974 was made by LEMKE JAMES on Wednesday, February 6.

