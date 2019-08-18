Edgestream Partners LP Has Boosted Its Red Hat (RHT) Position by $14.67 Million; Market Value Were Volatile; Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inccom (HIG) Stock Price Rose While Orrstown Financial Services Has Lowered Holding by $668,899

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inccom (HIG) by 86.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 13,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 2,080 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103,000, down from 15,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inccom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 1.77M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64; 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18; 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 80,607 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 172,157 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45M, up from 91,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 106,446 shares to 5,720 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 12,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,786 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks stated it has 0.58% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sterling Capital Management Limited Com owns 7,685 shares. 3,400 are held by Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership. Vertex One Asset Mgmt owns 4.32% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 109,566 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 4,553 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd holds 100 shares. Cambridge Investment Research invested in 8,065 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 0.24% stake. Kentucky Retirement System owns 7,728 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt has 0.46% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 26,465 are held by Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. Dupont Capital Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Vanguard stated it has 18.28 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap Incorporated holds 0% or 1,237 shares.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,035 shares to 1,718 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 3,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC).

