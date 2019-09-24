Edgestream Partners LP Decreased Its Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Shares Rose; Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Lowered Bny Mellon Corp. (BK) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Bny Mellon Corp. (BK) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 7,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 3.62 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $159.72 million, down from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bny Mellon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 56,984 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 25/05/2018 – 94CE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 41AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – Close Asset Adds Bank of New York Mellon, Exits Booking: 13F; 14/03/2018 – 45XX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchase; 03/05/2018 – 16LX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – 58GZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY MELLON CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 03/04/2018 – 85QY: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 92.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 18,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 1,539 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $407,000, down from 20,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $289.99. About 50,258 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $886.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 14,968 shares to 19,112 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 82,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.66 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A Associate reported 13,629 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd has 0.59% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs invested 0.45% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dorsey Whitney Trust Communications Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 6,897 shares. Moreover, Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.45% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wunderlich Managemnt owns 0.09% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 500 shares. 99,947 were accumulated by Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Lp. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 198,150 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Perkins Coie Company stated it has 2,319 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Guardian Cap Lp invested in 0.4% or 77,031 shares. Smith Salley & Associates owns 0.2% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,942 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested 0.21% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Shelton holds 43,854 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. First Republic Management holds 0.58% or 397,437 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Mngmt Lc owns 2,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 59,866 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership reported 2.5% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.1% or 44,200 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 11,262 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Com owns 107,815 shares. 49,500 are held by Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Corp. Lederer & Associate Invest Counsel Ca reported 28,390 shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 11,325 shares. Schulhoff Company Inc reported 23,960 shares stake. Northern Trust Corporation holds 10.68 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 110,200 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama owns 410,814 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 1.09 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsr has invested 0.34% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.23 million for 11.77 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graftech Internationsl Ltd by 1.45M shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 2,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI).