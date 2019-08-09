Edgestream Partners LP Cut Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $11.34 Million; Market Value Declined; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Raised as Valuation Rose

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 90.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 63,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 6,819 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 70,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $154.22. About 6.03 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.53M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47 million and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,820 shares to 248,542 shares, valued at $25.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Trust Serv Lta invested in 1.38% or 96,569 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp owns 203,524 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Montag A Assocs Incorporated holds 20,576 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Management holds 0.2% or 12,585 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.05% or 2,618 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc reported 6.13M shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Grisanti Cap Limited Liability holds 4.46% or 65,917 shares. Vision Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 1.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc holds 13,542 shares. Management holds 0.01% or 198 shares in its portfolio. Covey Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 2.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,850 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 12,377 shares. Moneta Investment Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,711 shares. Moreover, Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cap Counsel invested in 33,261 shares or 1.36% of the stock.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Market Pressure Puts Disney Stock Below 50-Day Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,880 shares to 5,067 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 24,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 44.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.