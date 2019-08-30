Edgestream Partners LP Cut Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake By $10.14 Million; Idt Class B (IDT) SI Decreased By 48.45%

Idt Corporation Class B (NYSE:IDT) had a decrease of 48.45% in short interest. IDT’s SI was 143,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 48.45% from 277,600 shares previously. With 125,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Idt Corporation Class B (NYSE:IDT)’s short sellers to cover IDT’s short positions. The SI to Idt Corporation Class B’s float is 0.89%. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 31,340 shares traded. IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) has risen 95.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.38% the S&P500. Some Historical IDT News: 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 08/03/2018 – IDT Corp 2Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – DJ IDT Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDT); 17/04/2018 – IDT Corp.: Jonas Arrangement Subject to Approval of Stockholders; 21/03/2018 – IDT INTERNATIONAL LTD 0167.HK – PROVISION FOR DOUBTFUL DEBTS IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE EXPECTED NET LOSS OF GROUP FOR FY2017; 27/03/2018 – IDT Completes Spin-Off of Rafael Holdings; 08/03/2018 – IDT CORP – QTRLY REVENUE OF $395.9 MLN COMPARED TO $367.6 MLN; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 08/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From Idt International Ltd; 13/04/2018 – IDT CORP – AS OF APRIL 11, 2018, A MAJORITY OF IMPACTED EMPLOYEES HAD BEEN NOTIFIED OF TERMINATION OR RESIGNED

More notable recent IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With IDT Corporation’s (NYSE:IDT) ROE Of 21%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On IDT Corporation (IDT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDT swings to operating profit despite lower revenues – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IDT Corporation (IDT) CEO Shmuel Jonas on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IDT Corporation to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold IDT Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 9.43 million shares or 1.97% more from 9.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Ltd owns 13,029 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT). Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 0% or 138,341 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT). Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 60,666 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 940,428 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd reported 72,824 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 402,345 were reported by Blackrock. Renaissance Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.65M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT). Sei holds 8,981 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT). First Manhattan Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.47M shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability holds 100 shares.

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $237.31 million. It operates in two divisions, Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services. It has a 21.2 P/E ratio. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunications, including international long-distance calling products; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer through its Boss Revolution platform; wholesale international long distance traffic termination; and hosted platform solutions comprising customized communications services that leverage its proprietary networks, platforms, and technology to cable companies and other service providers.