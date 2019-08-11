Edgestream Partners LP Boosted Its Urban Outfitters (URBN) Holding; Psagot Investment House LTD Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $562,480

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 41.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 19,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The hedge fund held 65,142 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 46,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 1.32M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 05/04/2018 – URBN REPORTS DEPARTURE OF DAVID MCCREIGHT; 03/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: More Upbeat Signs Emerge — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – DAVID MCCREIGHT, CEO OF ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND PRESIDENT OF CO, WILL LEAVE CO ON APRIL 27; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES INCREASED 10%; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%, EST. +32.3%; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/05/2018 – URBN EPS Jumps 280%

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,545 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 2,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – If Trump wants to take a shot at Amazon, there’s a potential billion-dollar deal staring him right in the face; 14/05/2018 – Parametric Adds Aptiv, Exits MUFG, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Perfecto Supports Next-Generation Digital Engagement with Addition of Continuous Testing for Amazon Fire TV; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 07/03/2018 – Christian Post: Amazon Ditches Nest Smart Home Products as Rivalry With Google Intensifies; 22/05/2018 – Instead, Amazon will remain focused on offering “complementary” services through bank partnerships that ultimately drive sales volume and traffic to its core site; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 79,660 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.05% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.21% or 774,881 shares. Euclidean Technologies Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) or 36,900 shares. 58,956 were reported by Aimz Invest Advsrs Ltd. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 12,761 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Liability owns 811,393 shares. 89 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% or 23,295 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.13% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Commonwealth National Bank Of invested in 8,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invests has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “URBN Reports Record Q4 Sales Nasdaq:URBN – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Urban Outfitters Stock Bounced Hard â€” But Donâ€™t Buy Below $35 – Investorplace.com” published on April 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Lions Gate’s Starz in Play, Urban Outfitters’ Puzzling Sell-Off – Motley Fool” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Urban Outfitters (URBN) Down 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of March 2020 Options Trading For Urban Outfitters (URBN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 63,349 shares to 6,819 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 141,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,780 shares, and cut its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ms(Inda (INDA) by 9,686 shares to 230,963 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaredge(Sedg) by 21,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation holds 3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,542 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has invested 2.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,076 shares. Horrell Capital stated it has 43 shares. 719 are held by Monroe Bancshares Mi. Shaker Invs Lc Oh owns 1,416 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 4.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt has 4.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,910 shares. Albion Financial Group Inc Ut reported 2.85% stake. Epoch Inv Ptnrs holds 0.03% or 4,076 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability owns 2,595 shares. Burney holds 0.11% or 970 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt reported 616 shares. Interocean Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).