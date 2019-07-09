Edgestream Partners LP Boosted Its Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stake; Hbk Investments LP Raised Its Holding in Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) by $2.11 Million

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 137.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 68,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 117,904 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 49,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 1.01M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 45.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 528,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 1.70 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Superior Energy Services Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Superior Energy Services: Touching Bottom And Heading Back Up? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Superior Energy Services’ Stock Drops on Disappointing Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.07 million are held by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Secor Capital Advsrs Lp stated it has 194,648 shares. Raymond James And owns 176,114 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Ltd owns 50,079 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cna Fincl has invested 0.03% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). 147,626 are owned by Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Company. California-based Shelton Capital has invested 0.06% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). D E Shaw Communications Inc holds 0.03% or 5.31 million shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 4,436 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 63,073 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 738,947 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 86,553 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 40,187 shares to 33,213 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 31,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,488 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 10,526 shares to 77,729 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 22,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,118 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CF Industries Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips Is ~33% Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CF Industries: It’s All About The Cash Flow – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks That Could Struggle Next Month – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,314 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Management. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 643 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Legal General Group Public Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Captrust Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,128 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Llc invested in 14,599 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc reported 764,917 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 516,764 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0.02% or 792 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Advisors has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Petrus Tru Com Lta invested in 0.05% or 6,838 shares. Welch Forbes accumulated 66,617 shares. Skba Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).