Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Wesco Intl (WCC) Stake; Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ally Financial has $3400 highest and $32 lowest target. $33’s average target is 7.11% above currents $30.81 stock price. Ally Financial had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Nomura. See Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $30 New Target: $32 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) stake by 72.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88 million shares as Wesco Intl Inc (WCC)’s stock declined 10.92%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 1.08M shares with $57.12 million value, down from 3.96 million last quarter. Wesco Intl Inc now has $1.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.93% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 193,349 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 576,259 shares to 16.19M valued at $782.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) stake by 960,905 shares and now owns 7.26M shares. Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was raised too.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity. Shares for $99,987 were bought by Wolf Christine Ann.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WESCO International, Inc.’s (NYSE:WCC) Earnings Grew 29%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Suggests It’s 36% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “WESCO International Becomes the Latest Industrial Company to Disappoint Investors – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) And Wondering If The 41% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) CEO John Engel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,649 were accumulated by Janney Capital Management Limited Liability. Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). New York-based Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Bailard Inc owns 7,677 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 37,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legal & General Public Ltd Liability owns 69,092 shares. 81 are held by Advisory Svcs Net Lc. Massachusetts Serv Ma invested in 543,935 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Liability Corp Ny holds 2% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 102,723 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc reported 140,917 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability holds 404,853 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 511,560 shares. Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 0.07% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Ally Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides a range of financial services and products for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.03 billion. It offers dealer financial services, including automotive finance and insurance products, mortgage finance, and corporate finance. It has a 7.83 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automotive finance services for clients and automotive dealers, such as inventory financing and leasing for new and used vehicles; term loans, including real estate, automotive fleet financing, and transportation and equipment financing; and vehicle remarketing services, as well as vehicle service contracts and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) waiver products.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ally Financial Is Coasting on Strong Auto Originations – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ally Financial +4.3% as Q2 shows retail deposit, auto finance growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ally Financial, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “3 Banking Options For People With Inconsistent Income – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Financial (ALLY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

The stock increased 2.41% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $30.81. About 2.57 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Compound Annual Adjusted EPS Growth of at Least 18%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C