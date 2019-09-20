Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Position in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) as Stock Value Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Barr E S & Co Decreased Its Holding

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 3.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The institutional investor held 14.47 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.76 million, down from 17.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $729.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 675,685 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 175 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 14,339 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.15 million, down from 14,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.61. About 876,742 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Starting today, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10% off Whole Foods products that are already discounted. via @cnbctech; 30/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Moto G6 now available at Amazon Prime-exclusive price; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PRIME-2 RATING TO AMAZON’S NEW COMMERCIAL PAPER; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 23/05/2018 – The Amazon Vet Behind Italy’s Digital Renaissance (Video); 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 26/04/2018 – Forget about forgetting. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant will soon have a memory of its own. via @cnbctech

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold RLGY shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Ltd accumulated 3,561 shares or 0% of the stock. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.62% or 238,767 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Barclays Plc has 488,822 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership invested in 128,157 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.06% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 189,482 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 261,777 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 14,643 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Company has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Sei Investments Co invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested 0.02% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Hsbc Hldgs Pcl stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 1.19% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.84 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $98.45 million for 1.85 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Schneider Ryan M. had bought 119,300 shares worth $999,734 on Wednesday, May 8.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 3.38 million shares to 31.78 million shares, valued at $577.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Invest Co Ltd accumulated 114 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) accumulated 11,275 shares. Ims Cap invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,250 are held by Consolidated Inv Grp Limited Liability Company. Mirador Cap Prtn Limited Partnership invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alleghany Corp De has 2.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coastline reported 5,832 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,611 shares. Bloom Tree Prtn Limited Liability reported 18,864 shares. 1,202 are owned by Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gladius Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waverton Management reported 79,484 shares or 7.58% of all its holdings. Essex Investment Mgmt Company Ltd Llc owns 9,078 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Windward Management Com Ca reported 27,648 shares.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 111,291 shares to 632,035 shares, valued at $25.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 5,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Shs Cl C.